B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 363 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.3% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.57.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $609.52. 26,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.80 and a twelve month high of $610.19. The company has a market cap of $239.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.