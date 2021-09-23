B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 376.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.28. The stock had a trading volume of 142,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,979. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $157.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.