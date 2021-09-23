Baader Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €50.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.88 ($52.79).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €35.54 ($41.81) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 52 week high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

