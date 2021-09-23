Baader Bank Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixt has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €121.67 ($143.14).

SIX2 stock opened at €136.30 ($160.35) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €115.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.83. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a fifty-two week high of €135.80 ($159.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 57.09.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

