Baader Bank Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixt has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €121.67 ($143.14).

SIX2 stock opened at €136.30 ($160.35) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €115.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.83. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a fifty-two week high of €135.80 ($159.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 57.09.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

