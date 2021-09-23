Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 51,809 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 51,809 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amgen worth $100,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $213.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

