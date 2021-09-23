Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 93,650 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 93,650 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $76,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

