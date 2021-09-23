Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 38,198 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,198 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $97,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

