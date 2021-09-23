Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $89,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.57.

TMO stock opened at $606.63 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.80 and a fifty-two week high of $610.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $550.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

