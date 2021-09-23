Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,930 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $85,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 4,548.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after acquiring an additional 597,029 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 11,293.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in MSCI by 47.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $645.15 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $667.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.07. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.71.

MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

