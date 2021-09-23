Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,442 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $68,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $165.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.78 and a 200-day moving average of $168.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

