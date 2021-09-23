Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Position Increased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

NYSE BLL opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

