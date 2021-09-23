Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on BALY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Bally’s stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.59. 32,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,198. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 2.56. Bally’s has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $75.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

