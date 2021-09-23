Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stake Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,882 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 12.4% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 356,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,201,000 after buying an additional 361,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of BSAC opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $26.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $709.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 24.24%. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

