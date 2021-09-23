Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €3.67 ($4.32).

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.30 ($3.88) to €3.40 ($4.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.