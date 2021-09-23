Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 171,432 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Moody’s worth $520,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 714.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

NYSE:MCO opened at $370.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The company has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.