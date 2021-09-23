Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,054,226 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $495,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,983 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 85.1% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in EOG Resources by 194.3% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 185,561 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 122,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

EOG opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.