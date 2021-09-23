Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 236,202 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.71% of CrowdStrike worth $400,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 673,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,957,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,742 shares of company stock valued at $89,498,242. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Summit Insights boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $259.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.08 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

