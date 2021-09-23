Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 67,679 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,858,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $430,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

