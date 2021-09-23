Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,693 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $377,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $154.38 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.35 and a 200-day moving average of $154.80.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

