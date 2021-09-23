Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 52,701 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,927,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $552,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE:MMC opened at $157.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.