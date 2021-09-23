Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,852,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 554,565 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.51% of Marathon Petroleum worth $595,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

NYSE:MPC opened at $59.91 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

