Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bank7 stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $186.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 14.3% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 255,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 31,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the second quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

