Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,200 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $374.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $390.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.29 and a 200-day moving average of $340.40.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

