Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 244.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.88 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

