Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

WY stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

