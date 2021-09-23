Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $792,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 381.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER stock opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day moving average of $123.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.71 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

