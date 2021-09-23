Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trimble were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $90.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

