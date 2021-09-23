Bao Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $605,102.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $12.77 million and $605,102.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00073282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00114308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00169679 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.44 or 0.07025511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,156.97 or 1.00026118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.53 or 0.00796310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

