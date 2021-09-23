Barclays Boosts Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $98.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.35.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $92.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average is $87.08.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

