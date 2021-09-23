Barclays Initiates Coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

CFRUY stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.