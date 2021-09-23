Barclays Reiterates “GBX 9,500” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,197.27 ($94.03).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.