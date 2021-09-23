Barclays Reiterates “GBX 9,500” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,197.27 ($94.03).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

