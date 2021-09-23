Barings LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,779,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.63.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $590.65 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $615.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $548.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.49. The company has a market cap of $261.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

