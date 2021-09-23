Barings LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.67 and a 200 day moving average of $137.37. The company has a market capitalization of $348.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

