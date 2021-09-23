Barings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $272.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.14. The firm has a market cap of $320.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.