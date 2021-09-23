Barings LLC Purchases 13,645 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Barings LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VGK opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average is $67.42. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

