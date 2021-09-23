Barings LLC Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 25.6% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Several analysts have commented on MU shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,394,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

