Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Short Interest Update

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Investec raised Barloworld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barloworld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of BRRAY stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. Barloworld has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.83.

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment; Automotive and Logistics; and Corporate. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

