Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,303 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after buying an additional 92,907 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 51.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $112,492,000 after buying an additional 1,855,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.