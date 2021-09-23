Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Basf in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.33 ($94.51).

ETR:BAS opened at €63.51 ($74.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

