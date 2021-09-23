BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.21

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 90.21 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.24). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 272,895 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The company has a market cap of £400.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

