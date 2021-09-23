Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BAMXF) Hold Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BAMXF. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $67.24 and a twelve month high of $116.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.35.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $34.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

