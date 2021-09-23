Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BAMXF) Hold Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BAMXF. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $67.24 and a twelve month high of $116.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.35.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
