Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives €167.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €155.63 ($183.09).

BC8 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €62.44 ($73.46) on Monday. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a 52 week high of €66.28 ($77.98). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €111.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €142.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.