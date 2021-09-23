Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Down to $24.14

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.14, but opened at $23.64. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 3,833 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBBY. B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after buying an additional 1,919,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after buying an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth about $69,636,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 127,081 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

