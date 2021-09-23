Beek Jeroen B. Van Sells 5,916 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 5,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $148,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 3.35.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 558,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 6,076.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 490,427 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the second quarter worth about $8,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 826.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 250,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 20.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 245,951 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALVR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

