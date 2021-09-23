Beek Jeroen B. Van Sells 5,916 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 5,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $148,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ALVR stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 3.35.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALVR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.