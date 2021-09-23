Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €55.95 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.38 ($56.92).

FRA:FRE opened at €41.68 ($49.03) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.55. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

