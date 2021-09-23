Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

