Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

AXTA opened at $28.68 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

