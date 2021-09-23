Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,180 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average is $99.38. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.95 and a 1-year high of $109.64.

