BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Short Interest Up 23.9% in August

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after acquiring an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 287,788 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 82.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 194,930 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in BeyondSpring in the first quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring in the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BYSI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

BeyondSpring stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $592.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.87.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.