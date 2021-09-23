BIDR Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.10 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, BIDR has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. BIDR has a market cap of $15.78 million and $21.10 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00112876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00166290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,527.10 or 0.99998066 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.63 or 0.06999246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.02 or 0.00783440 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars.

